Pennsylvania District Faces Suit for Banning After School Satan Club

A Pennsylvania district that allows an evangelical club to have meetings on school property but is blocking the After School Satan Club from doing the same is facing possible legal action. The American Civil Liberties Union told The Guardian that if the Saucon Valley school district doesn’t reverse course, it will file a lawsuit alleging the club’s constitutional rights are being violated. The club is not a collection of devil worshippers but a secular organization that “does not believe in introducing religion into public schools and will only open a club if other religious groups are operating on campus.”