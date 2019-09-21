CHEAT SHEET
HEATING UP
Saudi Arabia: We Will Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Defend Ourselves After Oil Attacks
Saudi Arabia said it will respond to two drone and missile strikes on oil facilities in the country with “necessary measures.” “We have a responsibility to defend our country and to ensure that no harm comes to our country and our peoples,” Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir told Sky News. “We will do whatever it takes to prevent our country from sustaining damages. Preparing for war? War is always the last option.” al-Jubeir said the weapons used in the attack were Iranian and that he would release the full results of an ongoing investigation into the attacks. Iran has denied involvement in the strikes, but the Iranian-backed Houthi in Yemen have said they were responsible for the attacks that diminished the global oil supply by about 5 percent. A senior Iranian military official said the country was ready to destroy any aggressor, the BBC reports. The Iran official’s comments came after President Trump approved the deployment of U.S. troops to Saudi Arabia.