    France and Germany Join U.S. and U.K. in Blaming Iran for Saudi Oil Attacks

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Hamad l Mohammed/Reuters

    France and Germany are the latest countries to join the United States and the United Kingdom in blaming Iran for the Sep. 14 attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. Iran has insisted it was not involved, claiming Monday evening that: “If Iran were behind this attack, nothing would have been left of this refinery.” The attack, which was claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, temporarily wiped out nearly half of the kingdom’s export capabilities. The Associated Press reported that Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said that the Houthi rebels “have every reason to retaliate” for the Saudi-led coalition’s aerial attacks on their country.

