Scorched Full Adult Human Skeleton Found in BBQ Pit of Houston Home
MYSTERY
A burned human skeleton has been found in the barbecue pit of a Houston home, police said. The home—currently occupied by a family with children—is now at the center of a death investigation as investigators work to identify the remains and figure out how the person died. “I would say this is pretty uncommon. It’s not our typical case,” Houston Police Department Sgt. William Dunn was quoted telling local news station KHOU 11. Police said someone who claimed to be working at the home phoned 911 after making the grim discovery on Tuesday afternoon. The remains were described as a full adult skeleton, but Dunn said it appeared they weren’t new. “The barbecue pit doesn’t look too disturbed. So, it looks like it’s been a while,” he said. Investigators are now questioning the occupants of the home, while an autopsy is expected to provide more answers on the circumstances of the unknown person’s death.