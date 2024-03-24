Scottish Tourist Fell From Cruise Ship After Complaining of Seasickness: Report
MAN OVERBOARD
A 23-year-old from Scotland is presumed dead after falling from a cruise ship in the North Sea, according to police and company officials. Liam Jones vanished last Saturday as the MSC Euribia was sailing for Hamburg, its first port of call on what was supposed to have been a seven-day cruise around northern Europe. Jones was aboard to celebrate his mother’s birthday, The Telegraph reported. His wife, Sophia Mcphee, told the Daily Record that he’d texted her to complain of seasickness shortly before his plunge overboard, which she said had been captured on the ship’s surveillance tapes. “I feel so lost. He’s just… gone,” she said. “I’m never going to see him again. I’m devastated.” MSC Cruises confirmed to the Daily Record that a passenger had fallen overboard during the cruise, and that Hampshire police had boarded the ship and begun an investigation upon its return to the United Kingdom. Mcphee said she had struggled to get in contact with the cruise company all week. “I have so many questions, and I’m not getting any answers to what’s happened,” she said.