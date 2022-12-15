Scottish Worker ‘Bludgeoned’ to Death on Oil Rig Off Qatar
BRUTAL
A Scottish worker was reportedly bludgeoned to death on an oil rig off the coast of Qatar. The Scottish oil company Film-Ocean described the fatal incident on the Seafox Burj oil rig platform as “non-work related.” In the early morning hours of Monday, an Aberdeen man allegedly “bludgeoned” another Scotsman with a breathing apparatus bottle, leaving his body inside a crew cabin bathroom. The unnamed suspect is said to have planned to escape via helicopter, but was nabbed after allegedly beating and throttling a second Scottish employee, Christopher Begley, who went to check on his co-worker. “He never saw the body,” Begley’s father, Dennis, was quoted telling The Daily Mail. “He went into the room but he never saw the body. Basically, he got hit over the head with something.” The suspect has since been taken into police custody. “Bashed in the head a bit. But he’s OK. He’s back in Scotland,” Begley’s father added. The U.K.’s Foreign Office said they’re supporting the families of the injured and the deceased man, who was a husband and father.