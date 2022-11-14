CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
SCOTUS: Jan. 6 Panel Can Have Arizona GOP Chair’s Phone Records
ACCOUNTABILITY
Read it at POLITICO
T-Mobile will be forced to follow a subpoena ordering the release of Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward’s phone records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots. According to Politico, the Supreme Court threw out the Donald Trump ally’s emergency motion to keep the committee from the records, with Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito unsurprisingly in opposition to the rejection. The committee is looking for evidence of Ward’s efforts to assist Trump and other associates with putting together fake presidential electors meant to derail President Joe Biden’s 2020 win, according to Politico. Ward pleaded the Fifth in March when the committee asked her about her serving as a pro-Trump elector.