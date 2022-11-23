Man Arrested for Throwing Bricks, Rocks at LGBTQ+ NYC Bar Four Times
A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hurling bricks and rocks at the windows of a New York City gay bar in four attacks within a month. Sean Kuilan was charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell wrote on Twitter Tuesday. However, Sewell did not make it clear if Kuilan would face a hate crime charge, despite police calling the attacks a “hate crime pattern” in a public message before arresting Kuilan. The most recent attack on crowded Hell’s Kitchen bar VERS happened on Saturday at 10 p.m.—the same night that five people were killed in a mass shooting at an LGBT bar in Colorado Springs. VERS owner David DeParolesa reported no injuries but said, according to The New York Times, that the cracking sound of shatterproof glass unnerved bargoers. “Then the brick hit the sidewalk,” he said. “We gave free shots to the people at the table at the front next to the window.”