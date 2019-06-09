‘Secret Life of Pets’ Beats X-Men's ‘Dark Phoenix’ at the Box Office

The latest X-Men installment, Dark Phoenix, has earned a franchise low and was beat out by Universal Pictures animated sequel The Secret Life of Pets 2. Dark Phoenix earned $33 million from 3,721 North American locations over the weekend, coming in behind The Secret Life of Pets 2 which took in a cool $47.11 million in ticket sales, and secured the top domestic spot. Phoenix, which stars Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame as a menacing mutant, is the first major 20th Century Fox film to be released by the Walt Disney Co. The movie is a culmination of nearly 20 years of X-Men films. Aladdin came in third this weekend with $24.5 million, Godzilla: King of The Monsters took fourth with $15.5 million, and the Elton John biopic Rocketman came in fifth with $14 million.