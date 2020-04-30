Secret Service Paid $33,000 for Six-Month Stay at Trump D.C. Hotel With Mnuchin

Read it at The Washington Post
The Secret Service paid tens of thousands of dollars to President Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C. hotel for a 137-day stay in 2017, The Washington Post reported. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was staying a luxury suites at Trump International Hotel as he settled into a permanent residence in Washington, and his security detail stayed in the standard room next door. The Secret Service checked in on January 25 and paid for its last night on June 12. In all, the Secret Service paid Trump Hotel $242 per night, the maximum allowed under federal guidelines, for a total of $33,154, all taxpayer dollars. Mnuchin paid from his own pocket.