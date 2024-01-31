Security Boosted at Megan Thee Stallion’s Mom’s Cemetery Amid Nicki Minaj Feud: TMZ
TOO FAR
The Texas cemetery where Megan Thee Stallion’s mom is buried is reportedly stepping up its security amid the rapper’s beef with Nicki Minaj, according to TMZ. The outlet claims that some of Minaj’s fans doxxed the gravesite of Holly Thomas—who died from brain cancer in 2019—and encouraged others to go and desecrate her resting place. The cemetery has also contacted local authorities, TMZ reports, though as yet nothing has happened to the grave. The grim development comes as part of an ugly feud brewing between MTS and Minaj that began last week when Megan dropped a track containing a line which Minaj seemed to interpret as a mocking reference to her convicted sex offender husband. Minaj first hit back by saying MTS should “conjure up her mother and apologize” for the “disgusting” lyric and then on Monday released a song of her own which appeared to allude to Megan being shot by Tory Lanez.