Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Says Republicans Will Oppose Roy Moore ‘Vigorously’

The anti-endorsements keep rolling in for failed Senate candidate Roy Moore. Hours after the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice announced he’ll make another bid for the Senate seat he lost in 2017, several Republicans have already voiced their disdain over Moore’s campaign. “He can do what he wants to, but we’re certainly going to oppose him in every way,” Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said, later adding: “We’ll be opposing Moore vigorously.” Alabama’s Sen. Richard Shelby also isn’t happy about the decision, saying, “Alabama can do better than Roy Moore.” Moore, who was accused of sexually assaulting multiple teenage girls while he was in his thirties, helped Republicans lose one of their most secure Senate seats in the country in Alabama’s 2017 special election.

President Trump, who endorsed Moore in 2017, said last month in a tweet that Moore “cannot win.” Donald Trump Jr. also tweeted against Moore following Thursday’s announcement, saying that by running he is doing a “disservice” to his father and “to all conservatives across the country.” None of that criticism has fazed Moore enough to forgo another bid, however. Speaking at his rally in Montgomery on Thursday, he said: “Can I win? Yes I can win.”