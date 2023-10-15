Sen. Tom Cotton Says Hamas Bears Full Weight of Gaza’s Destruction
BLAME GAME
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) took no issues with Israel’s counterassault on Hamas during a Fox News Sunday interview—even if it meant the death of hundreds of Palestinians. Cotton told moderator Shannon Bream that Hamas bore sole responsibility for any Gaza casualties and shouldn’t use locations such as schools or mosques as military bases. “You know the images that we’re gonna get,” Bream said. “They’re gonna say this is Israel—they are carpet bombing and blanketing the Gaza strip.” Cotton added, “Israel can bounce the rubble in Gaza. Anything that happens in Gaza is the responsibility of Hamas. Hamas killed women and children in Israel last weekend. If women and children die in Gaza, it will be because Hamas is using them as human shields.”