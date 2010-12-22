Senate Passes 9/11 Health Bill

CHEAT SHEET
In one of the last bills of the 111th Congress, the Senate passed the 9/11 health bill Wednesday after a last-minute breakthrough. Sen. Tom Coburn (R-OK), nicknamed “Dr. No” for his frequent blocking of legislation, had been holding up passage of the bill due to his objections over the cost of the measure and the way it had been passed through Congress. Negotiations led by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) broke through the impasse. The House is also expected to pass the bill on Wednesday.