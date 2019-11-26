If You’ve Been Coveting a High-End Bag, Senreve’s Deal Is Can’t-Miss

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday is your chance to snag some luxury handbags from Senreve, a brand for working women by working women. Starting today and running through Tuesday 12/3, all purchases are tax and duty free. In addition, customers purchasing the versatile and convertible Aria or Coda belt bags will receive a chain strap add-on for free.
If that wasn’t enough, Senreve’s Black Friday sale is rewarding customers with even more freebies! With a $500 purchase between now and 11/30, customers receive their choice between an opulent Carte Folio or a stylish Bracelet Pouch for free, up to a $175 value. Buy a bag for a loved one (or yourself), and gift your bonus item to someone else (or, you know, keep for yourself). These amazing deals are available to the public until tomorrow. However, readers can use this Daily Beast link for exclusive one-day early access. Not sure where to begin? The Maestra convertible backpack is a best seller, with a good reason.
Maestra Bag
Customize color, leather, and hardware
Free Shipping
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.