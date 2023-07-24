Florida ‘Church’ Conman Convicted After Selling Bleach as ‘Miracle’ COVID Cure
PEOPLE DIED
A federal grand jury in Miami last week found 65-year-old Mark Grenon and his three sons guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States after the family sold bleach as a “miracle” solution for Covid-19, cancer and other illnesses. Grenon and his sons operated Genesis II Church of Health and Healing—a completely fake church that the family used to peddle a toxic product called Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS). They claimed MMS would cure a variety of ailments, but in reality, it’s a chemical solution that became a powerful bleach when ingested orally. The FDA even received numerous reports of people dying from drinking MMS. But the Grenons made more than $1 million selling the phony product nationwide, which they manufactured in a run-down shed in Jonathan Grenon’s Florida backyard. Mark Grenon and his sons could face up to five years in prison for the federal charge.