Score Shark's Top-Rated Vac-Mop for 30% Off Today and Never Lug Two Appliances Again
Due to inherent laziness, I’m always looking for ways to consolidate tiresome tasks—especially cleaning. Most of my home has hardwood floors, and I was looking for something to clean them without a cumbersome bucket quickly and none of the headache-inducing chemicals many disposable mopping systems use. So, when I spotted a Shark mop and vacuum all-in-one, I had to make it mine. Shark’s a reputable brand, but it was ultimately the 25+ thousand positive reviews that sold me. It’s cordless, can be filled with a cleaner of choice, is lightweight, and, get this; there is no bag to empty because the disposable pad holds the debris.
I was chuffed to fill the vac-mop with my favorite plant-based floor cleaner (it makes my place smell so good) and get started—there's a headlight on the mop, so I can actually see under the couch. For its compact size, it vacuums just as well as bigger models. The whole cleaning ordeal takes half the time as before with this appliance, with equally good results. It works in a pinch to vacuum flat area rugs too. For weekly cleaning, nothing beats it, and right now, it’s 30% off (so just $70), making it a steal.
Shark Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop with LED Headlights
