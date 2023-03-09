Sharon Stone: I Lost Custody of My Son Because of ‘Basic Instinct’ Role
‘HUMILIATED’
Sharon Stone revealed that her star-making turn in Basic Instinct led to her losing custody of her son after a divorce. She made the allegations on a podcast Wednesday, claiming that a family court judge at one point asked her four-year-old, “Do you know your mother makes sex movies?” Speaking to host Bruce Bozzi on Table for Two, the Oscar-nominated actor said, “Like, this kind of abuse by the system—that I was considered what kind of parent I was, because I made that movie.” After her role in Paul Verhoeven’s 1992 drama was “weaponized against her” in court, Stone continued, she was hospitalized the same year for cardiac problems. “It broke my heart,” she said. “It literally broke my heart.” Stone added that the prejudice was pervasive among her colleagues as well, recalling that she was “humiliated” after hearing laughter at the 1993 Golden Globes after her name was read aloud as a nominee. “Does anyone have any idea how hard it was to play that part? How gut-wrenching? How frightening?” she asked. “... I auditioned for it for nine months. They offered it to 13 other people and now you’re laughing at me. I just wanted to crawl into a hole.”