Sharon Stone Tearfully Reveals She Lost ‘Half’ Her Money in ‘This Banking Thing’

Sharon Stone suggested in front of a large audience on Thursday that she lost half her money in the Silicon Valley Bank collapse last week. The actress revealed she lost the cash in “this banking thing” while accepting the Courage Award during the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s fundraiser in Beverly Hills and admitted it wasn’t easy for her to donate in the midst of her financial woes. “And right now, that’s courage, too, because I know what’s happening,” she said through tears. “I just lost half my money to this banking thing, and that doesn’t mean that I’m not here.” Stone did not elaborate on how exactly she lost all that money during the collapse.