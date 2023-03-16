CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Country Club Wife Sends Warning About Hot-to-Trot Tennis Pro
NAME AND SHAME
Read it at Page Six
A resident of the ritzy Sherwood Country Club near Los Angeles reportedly sent a letter to her neighbors warning them about an amorous tennis pro in their midst. Page Six says that the unnamed letter-writer claims she recently discovered that a staffer club had been “romantically involved” with her husband. “I’m letting our community of respectable families and members [know] of this HOME WRECKER who’s working among us,” she wrote. “She has no respect for this community. I never expected this to happen.” She added that she and her husband were “working this out privately” but that she “couldn’t remain silent.” Members of the club have included Sean Connery, Mel Gibson, and Caitlyn Jenner.