Two Students Killed in Shooting at Iowa Youth Program
NOT AGAIN
Two students are dead and another person is injured after a shooting at a youth mentorship program in downtown Des Moines, Iowa, Monday afternoon. Police say gunfire broke out at Starts Right Here, a nonprofit that helps at-risk youth, just after 1 p.m., with witnesses telling the De Moines Register that they spotted a person running from the building immediately after the shooting. Cops said they stopped a vehicle roughly 20 minutes later and took three suspects into custody. Details about the suspects’ ages—as well as the victims’—remain murky. Police Sgt. Paul Parizek told reporters Monday afternoon that the shooting was “targeted,” but gave no indication of a possible motive. “The incident was definitely targeted,” he said. “It was not random. There’s nothing random about this. It was certainly a targeted incident,” he said. “But as far as getting motive, that is something that we are going to try and figure out.” The incident represents the city’s fourth homicide this month, and the 10th since December.