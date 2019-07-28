CHEAT SHEET
Take a Sneak Peek at Backcountry’s Semi-Annual Sale and Save Up to 70% on Clothing and Gear
There’s really nothing like enjoying the outdoors in the summer and Backcountry is here to give you every single piece of clothing and gear to get the most of it. Enter: the Semi-Annual Sale. But wait, there’s more! They’re giving you a sneak peek at deals that you can get before the bigger sale even happens. Like 45% off the prAna Bronson Shorts, down to $38 and ready for any adventure you take them on (even if it’s to the store to pick up more ice). Or try the Backcountry Trail Weight Rain Jacket for $65 (50% off). The unique speckled pattern and 2.5-layer membrane will keep you dry and stylish through whatever Mother Nature throws your way. And if you need to go gear-heavy, pick up the ALPS Mountaineering Koda 2 Tent for $70 (56% off) that’ll keep you and one other safe from the elements in three seasons. It’s got a gear loft and mesh pockets to keep your belongings off of the floor. However you spend your time outdoors this summer, this Backcountry sale has something for you. | Shop at Backcountry >
