Double Your Savings With This Up to 50% Off Sale on Already Marked Down adidas Sneakers
Markdown Madness
Don’t settle for anything less than adidas when it comes to footwear: its sneakers excel in comfort, style, and performance. From now until 3/31, adidas is offering up to 50% off on already marked down apparel.
If you're looking for a sneaker that keeps up with your active lifestyle, then look no further than the Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 shoes. These sneakers are designed to provide superior comfort and support with their Cloudfoam technology — a special padding in the sneakers’ midsole that cushions every step.
Cloudfoam Pure 2.0
Down from $75
Let your inner child shine with these one-of-a-kind LEGO sneakers. The colorful and playful design of these sneakers is sure to make a bold fashion statement wherever you go. Plus, they come with interchangeable shoe laces and 2×3 brick lace jewels for extra, custom flair.
ZX 8000 LEGO® Shoes
Down from $130
The adidas Ultraboost DNA XXII sneakers boast a sleek, modern design and a flexible outsole that ensures a comfortable, natural stride. These sneakers' toothy rubber outsole grips rough or slippery surfaces — like hiking trails — with ease. The build quality is quite durable and doesn't betray that the DNA XXII are made with 50% upcycled plastic waste salvaged from coastal communities and beaches.
Ultraboost DNA XXII
Down from $190
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.