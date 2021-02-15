Simone Biles: I Wouldn’t Want My Daughter in USA Gymnastics After Nassar Sex Abuse Scandal
‘HAVEN’T TAKEN ACCOUNTABILITY’
Simone Biles—the most decorated female gymnast in history—told 60 Minutes on Sunday that is she had a daughter, she wouldn’t want her to be part of USA Gymnastics, stating that they haven’t done enough to reform the organization in the wake of former team doctor Larry Nassar’s numerous sexual assaults coming to light. “I don’t feel comfortable enough, because they haven’t taken accountability for their actions and what they’ve done,” Biles said. “They haven’t ensured us that it’s never going to happen again.”
Biles was just one of the over 200 women to come forward with allegations that Nassar had sexually abused them over his tenure as doctor for the U.S. Gymnastics team, as well as Michigan State University. Nassar is currently serving three prison sentences, with one of up to 175 years, for crimes of sexual assault of minors and child pornography. In a statement, U.S. Gymnastics said, “we recognize how deeply we have broken the trust of our athletes and community, and are working hard to build that trust back." Biles is set to participate as part of the team in this year’s Olympics in Tokyo.