CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
6 Killed During Daytona Bike Week—and Not Even From COVID
DEATH TOLL
Read it at Daytona Beach News-Journal
There have been concerns that Daytona Bike Week in Florida could be a deadly superspreader event, but it turns out the gathering has already claimed a half-dozen lives that have nothing to do with COVID-19. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that six people have been killed in motorcycle crashes while attending the 80th annual rally—and an unknown number have been seriously injured in accidents. “It may be a record-breaking week, unfortunately,” Halifax Health Medical Center spokesman John Guthrie told the newspaper. It’s not clear yet how many COVID cases might be linked to the event, which featured maskless motorcyclists ignoring social distancing recommendations.