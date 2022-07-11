CHEAT SHEET
    Six-Year Old Boy With Autism Found Dead in Pond After Wandering Away From Fair

    ‘HEARTS ARE BROKEN’

    Alice Tecotzky

    Breaking News Intern

    New York State Police via New York Daily News

    On Sunday morning, Onnex Thompson-Hall, a 6-year-old boy with autism, ambled away from the Washington County Fairgrounds in upstate New York, prompting a search for the missing child. Shortly before 7 p.m. that evening, State Forest Rangers found his body in a pond near his Easton home, the Times Union reported. According to New York State Police, Thompson-Hall was barefoot and wearing only a diaper when he first disappeared. The tragic drowning appears accidental, police said, but an investigation is underway nonetheless. In a Facebook post about the incident, Thompson-Hall’s school wrote, “Our hearts are broken.”

    Read it at Times Union