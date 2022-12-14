Fam of Slain Idaho Student Bashes Coroner for Dishing Private Details
TESTY
The lawyer for the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four University of Idaho students slain in bed last month, has come out firing against a coroner who examined the group’s bodies—claiming she’s said too much to the wrong people. “I could go on for days about the coroner,” Shanon Gray told Fox News. “Cathy Mabbutt made some personal phone calls to some of the family and released a lot of information that investigators didn’t know about.” Family members also skewered Mabbutt, claiming she’s tried to do cops’ job for them while releasing too much to the public. Steven Goncalves, Kaylee’s dad, said Mabbutt “embellished a bunch of stuff, like her own hypotheses of what happened and her theory of things.” He also accused Mabbutt of releasing an inappropriate amount of information to him, like the specific injuries of the other slain students—Ethan Chapin, Maddie Mogen, and Xana Kernodle—that the coroner had withheld from police initially. “Cathy Mabbutt made some personal phone calls to some of the family and released a lot of information that investigators didn't know about,” the father told Fox News. The family’s comments reportedly came after a meeting with police to mend a relationship that was growing increasingly strained, with Goncalves calling cops “cowards” earlier this week.