Slain Tech CEO’s Family: Arrest Gives Us ‘Some Peace’

The family of slain tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh is thanking the NYPD for making an arrest in the gruesome killing and “providing at least some peace” as they make funeral plans. Cops arrested Tyrese Haspil, 21, on Friday and charged him with second-degree murder; they said he had stolen tens of thousands of dollars from Saleh, the CEO of a motorbike ride-sharing startup in Nigeria. Saleh’s dismembered body was found in his luxury Manhattan apartment earlier this week, near an electric saw. His family said he will buried this weekend after a private prayer service.