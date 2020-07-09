CHEAT SHEET
Soldier Becomes First Woman to Join the Elite Green Berets
The Green Berets can finally count a woman among their ranks. A female Army National Guard soldier passed the demanding Special Forces training program on Thursday, becoming the first woman to join the Green Berets. The Army has not identified the solider, but an official told Military.com that she “excelled throughout the course and earned the respect of both her instructors and her peer group.”
In 2015, then-Capt. Kristen Griest and 1st Lt. Shaye Haver graduated from Army Ranger School, and in 1980, Capt. Kate Wilder completed the Army Special Forces Course but wasn’t allowed to graduate until later.