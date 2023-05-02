Theater

‘Some Like It Hot’ Leads the Race for the 2023 Tony Awards

STANDING OVATION

With 13 nominations, “Some Like It Hot” has pole position for Best Musical, but “Kimberly Akimbo” is a critical favorite—with many plays and performers also vying for gongs.

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

Matthew Murphy

Some Like It Hot leads the field for the 76th Tony Awards, with 13 nominations. Musicals & Juliet, Shucked, and New York, New York follow with 9 nominations apiece. Kimberly Akimbo, the critical favorite and a true Broadway original, scored 8 nominations. Out of 38 eligible productions in 26 categories, this year there were 17 new plays, nine new musicals, six play revivals, and six musical revivals. The campaigns for all the nominees now begin in earnest. Big-name contenders include Audra McDonald, Samuel. L. Jackson, Jessica Chastain, Wendell Pierce (though Death of a Salesman did not receive a nomination for Best Play Revival), Jodie Comer, Ben Platt, Sara Bareilles, and Josh Groban.

J. Harrison Ghee, one of the first nonbinary actors to be nominated for a Tony (for Some Like It Hot), said in a statement: “I’m thrilled! It has been a fantastic journey to portray Jerry/Daphne, and I’ve been overwhelmed—in a good way—to see how audiences have received these characters. I’m thankful to every member of this production for creating such an affirming space where I get to show the complexity of this human and go on a beautiful ride every time the curtains go up. I’m grateful to the committee for recognizing this work. It’s a moment I will cherish forever.”

    The nominees were mostly as anticipated, but notable snubs include Life of Pi going un-nominated in the Best Play category, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella facing the same fate in the Best Musical category, Laura Linney going un-nominated for Summer, 1976 (her co-star Jessica Hecht was nominated), Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan going un-nominated for The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, and the acclaimed Sharon D. Clarke not being nominated for Death of a Salesman. Phillipa Soo was not nominated for Camelot or Into the Woods.

    11 productions were shut out completely of all categories: musicals A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical and Bad Cinderella, plays Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Pictures From Home, The Collaboration, The Kite Runner, The Thanksgiving Play, and Walking With Ghosts, and musical revivals Dancin’ and 1776.

    769 Tony voters will ultimately anoint the winners; the Tonys will take place on June 11, and be broadcast live on CBS.

    THE 2023 TONY AWARDS—COMPLETE NOMINATIONS

    Best Play

    Ain’t No Mo’

    Between Riverside and Crazy

    Cost of Living

    Fat Ham

    Leopoldstadt

    Best Musical

    & Juliet

    Kimberly Akimbo

    New York, New York

    Shucked

    Some Like It Hot

    Best Revival of a Play

    A Doll’s House

    August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

    The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

    Topdog/Underdog

    Best Revival of a Musical

    Camelot

    Into the Woods

    Parade

    Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

    Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

    Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

    Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

    Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

    Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

    Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

    J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

    Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    Brian D’Arcy James, Into the Woods

    Ben Platt, Parade

    Colton Ryan, New York, New York

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

    Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

    Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

    Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

    Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

    Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

    Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

    Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

    Micaela Diamond, Parade

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

    Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’

    Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

    Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

    Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

    David Zayas, Cost of Living

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

    Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

    Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’

    Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

    Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

    Kara Young, Cost of Living

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

    Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

    Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

    Kevin del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

    Jordan Donica, Camelot

    Alex Newell, Shucked

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

    Julia Lester, Into the Woods

    Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

    NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

    Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

    Best Book of a Musical

    David West Read, & Juliet

    David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

    Robert Horn, Shucked

    Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot

    David Thompson and Sharon Washington, New York, New York

    Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

    Almost Famous, music by Tom Kitt; lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt

    Kimberly Akimbo, music by Jeanine Tesori; lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

    KPOP, music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon

    Shucked, music and lyrics: Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark

    Some Like It Hot, music and lyrics: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

    Best Orchestrations

    Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet

    John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

    Jason Howland, Shucked

    Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

    Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York

    Best Direction of a Play

    Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

    Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

    Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

    Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

    Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’

    Max Webster, Life of Pi

    Best Direction of a Musical

    Michael Arden, Parade

    Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

    Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

    Jack O’Brien, Shucked

    Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

    Best Choreography

    Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

    Susan Stroman, New York, New York

    Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

    Jennifer Weber, KPOP

    Best Scenic Design of a Play

    Miriam Buether, Prima Facie

    Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

    Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar

    Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt

    Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

    Best Scenic Design of a Musical

    Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

    Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    Scott Pask, Shucked

    Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

    Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, Camelot

    Best Costume Design of a Play

    Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

    Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham

    Brigitte Reiffensutel, Leopoldstadt

    Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’

    Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

    Best Costume Design of a Musical

    Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

    Susan Hilferty, Parade

    Jennifer Moeller, Camelot

    Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP

    Paloma Young, & Juliet

    Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

    Best Lighting Design of a Play

    Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

    Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie

    Jon Clark, A Doll’s House

    Bradley King, Fat Ham

    Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

    Jen Schriever, Death of a Salesman

    Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

    Best Lighting Design of a Musical

    Ken Billington, New York, New York

    Lap Chi Chu, Camelot

    Heather Gilbert, Parade

    Howard Hudson, & Juliet

    Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot

    Best Sound Design of a Play

    Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’

    Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

    Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol

    Ben and Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

    Ben and Max Ringham, Prima Facie

    Best Sound Design of a Musical

    Kai Harada, New York, New York

    John Shivers, Shucked

    Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

    Gareth Owen, & Juliet

    Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street