CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Petition Launched to Bring Teacher Back After She Was Suspended Over OnlyFans
‘NOT COMING BACK’
Read it at The Messenger
Over 80 people have signed a petition demanding that a Missouri high school reinstate a teacher who was suspended after she was discovered to be running an OnlyFans account as a side hustle. The teacher, Brianna Coppage, has said she doesn’t intend to return to her post as an educator at St. Clair High School, but that hasn’t stopped some from trying to change the course of her suspension. “[The district says] they haven’t made a decision yet, but I’m just kind of putting the pieces together that I am not coming back,” Coppage told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I’m very aware that I am probably never going to teach again, but that was kind of the risk I knew I was taking. I am sad about that. I do miss my students.”