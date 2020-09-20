CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Someone Is Stealing ‘Arizona Republicans for Biden’ Signs
STOP, THIEF
Read it at Arizona Republic
Arizona police are investigating the disappearance or defacement of hundreds of lawn signs with the slogan “Arizona Republicans for Biden.” The political action committee that has been distributing the signs says some of them have been covered up with Trump stickers or have simply vanished. “The total lack of respect for the democratic process—that's what’s so discouraging,” PAC founder Daniel Barker told the Arizona Republic. Police in Gilbert said they are looking into two complaints of swiped signs but don’t have a description that would help them track down the thief.