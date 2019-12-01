CHEAT SHEET
South Dakota Plane Crash Kills at Least 9
A plane carrying 12 people crashed in a cornfield in rural North Dakota Saturday afternoon, killing at least nine people. The plane was departing Chamberlain, South Dakota, and headed for Idaho Falls, Idaho, according to flight records. East Idaho News reports that two Idaho Falls businessmen were on the aircraft with family members. The pilot and two children are among the dead, according to local news station KSFY. An official from the National Transportation Safety Board said that the plane was a Pilatus PC-12, a single-engine aircraft. The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.