South Korean Presidents Clash Over Custody of Dogs Gifted by Kim Jong Un
RUFF DEAL
A bizarre row has been unleashed between South Korean leaders over who should have custody of a pair of dogs sent by North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. South Korea’s former president Moon Jae-in on Monday said he was planning to give up the white Pungsan dogs called “Gomi” and “Songgang” which were given as a peace gift after a 2018 summit. Moon has kept the dogs at his personal residence since his presidential term ended in May. But the animals are legally considered state property and, on Monday, Moon’s office posted on Facebook to say that “unexplained opposition” from incumbent President Yoon Suk-yeol’s administration could see Moon lose custody of the hounds. “The presidential office seems to be negative toward entrusting the management of the Pungsan dogs to former President Moon,” the post read. “If that’s the case, we can be cool about it, as such an entrustment is based on the goodwill of both sides... though ending it is regretful given they are companion animals he grew attached to.”