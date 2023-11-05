Southern California Woman Vanishes on Yoga Retreat in Guatemala
‘FAMILY NIGHTMARE’
Rescuers are searching for a 29-year-old woman who disappeared while on a weeklong yoga retreat in Guatemala last month. Nancy Ng of Monterey Park left for the retreat at Lake Atitlán—the second she’d attended—on Oct. 14. A few days later, the retreat organizer called to say she’d gone missing, her family told KTLA. Details surrounding her disappearance remain sparse. Ng was reported missing on Oct. 19, but it remains unclear when or where exactly she vanished. “The last two weeks have been a living hell because when we first got the news that she was missing, we just had so many questions,” Nicky Ng, Nancy’s sister, told the outlet. “What happened? Where is she now? Is there a chance she’s alive? We didn’t know anything.” In an update posted to a GoFundMe page last week, Nicky’s partner said they hadn’t found any trace of her. “With every passing day, our family nightmare gets worse,” she said. “Our fears of never finding her more real.”