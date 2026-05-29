Major Airline Changes Rule for Overweight Passengers

President Donald Trump’s special assistant and director of media affairs has said she is departing the White House to establish her own media booking and communications consultancy, Cornerstone Strategics. Sonny Joy Nelson, a staunch MAGA supporter, has worked with Trump since his 2024 campaign and has held communications roles within the president’s political orbit since 2020. The North Carolina native announced in March that she is pregnant with her second child, a baby boy due in October. “Sonny is the best media booker in the business—and it’s not even close,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who gave birth to a baby girl this month, said in a statement to Axios. “But, most importantly, she is well respected by everyone she works with because she’s a hard worker and a great person,” Leavitt added. Nelson told Axios that her firm is “inspired by Jesus as the cornerstone of my life” and that its goal is to “create media that not only looks good, but communicates something real and lasting.” Nelson is an outspoken Christian and an anti-abortion advocate. A replacement for Nelson’s role has not yet been announced. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.
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- 1Top Trump Aide Quits the White HouseTRUMPWORLD EXITThe North Carolina native has worked within Trump’s orbit since 2020.
- 2Squeezed Americans Ditch Euro Vacations to SaveSTAYCATION ECONOMYPopular European destinations are being ditched as Americans face an affordability crisis.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 3Major Airline Changes Rule for Overweight PassengersPLANE AND SIMPLE“Thank you for listening to us,” a plus-size influencer said about the decision.
- 4Sydney Sweeney’s Boyfriend Dishes on Feud With Taylor SwiftBAD BLOODThe former music mogul insists he barely knew Swift before their infamous battle.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 5Roller Coaster Riders Rescued After Terrifying MalfunctionTHRILL TURNED CHILLThe students were left suspended at a near 90-degree angle for hours.
- 6Rescue Crews Rush to Save 4 Climbers After Mountain FallTERRIFYING PLUNGEThe condition of the climbers remained unknown on Thursday.
- 7Trump Goon’s Nepo Baby Announces Birth of DaughterIT’S A GIRLThe Duffy family has gained another member.
- 8Brad Pitt Sued by Penis Cream CompanyHARD FEELINGSA California men’s grooming company is claiming the actor copied its name after rebranding last year.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide Gloss Delivers a Plump Pout Without the StingPLUMP IT UPMutha’s new lip plumper imparts a non-sticky, cushiony finish.
- 9Knicks Legend Issues Blunt Warning to Trump Ahead of FinalsSHOTS FIREDThe Hall of Famer said he does not “give a s--t” what the president does.
- 10Four-Time Stanley Cup Champ Dies Suddenly at 60SHOCK LOSSHe was last seen on Monday at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final, when he carried the torch at the start of the game.
American vacation plans are being pared back as rising costs and surging fuel prices squeeze travel budgets. Though the number of Americans making summer plans has risen to 73 percent, up from 66 percent last year, according to a survey by transportation company Enterprise Mobility, 89 percent are choosing to stay within the U.S. According to travel adviser Erica Christie, who spoke to Axios, travelers are shifting toward shorter trips to the Carolinas, New England, and California. Trips to Asheville, North Carolina, have surged 174 percent, while travel to South Carolina is up 157 percent, according to the global travel agency Fora. If travelers can afford to head to Europe, they are increasingly swapping popular destinations such as the Amalfi Coast for more affordable and lesser-known alternatives like Montenegro and Malta. For city breaks, expensive hotspots like Paris, Rome, and London are being replaced with cheaper alternatives such as Brussels and Dublin, according to Christie. Rising oil prices, driven by the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, have left airlines worldwide scrambling to stay afloat, with travelers often facing higher ticket prices and increased baggage fees. “People are very hesitant to make long-term bookings,” Virginia Tech hospitality and tourism professor Mahmood Khan told Axios.
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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
Each mint delivers just 1mg of THC and 1mg of full-spectrum CBD. For comparison, Batch’s least potent blend of gummies (Uplift) contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. The low dose of these mints makes it easy to start slow and stack your dose one mint at a time. After taking one mint, you’ll notice a subtle mood lift that kicks in as fast as 15 minutes, versus 45 minutes for gummies. On top of being peppermint flavored, the mints are sugar-free and contain no seed oils, gluten, dairy, or soy. They even come packaged in a sleek (and discreet) tin that slips into a pocket, purse, or gym bag. You can pick one tin up for $35 or subscribe and save up to 42 percent and get free shipping.
Major Airline Changes Rule for Overweight Passengers
Southwest Airlines has changed its controversial policy for plus-size passengers, saying they are no longer required to buy an extra seat. “In cases where adjacent seats are available, our airport agents are empowered to provide an additional seat at no extra cost to customers who require one,” the airline said in a statement to Newsweek, adding that if a seat is not available, passengers will be accommodated on a later flight. The policy came into effect late last week, according to ABC News. On Tuesday, the airline received positive feedback from a plus-size TikToker, who said in a video that she had received the “best news ever” and that passengers “no longer have to pre-purchase the seat.” The influencer thanked the airline for “listening to us” in the caption. Southwest faced criticism over a January policy change that required plus-size passengers who could not fit comfortably in a single seat, with both armrests lowered, to purchase an additional adjacent seat before flying or face consequences at the airport, including paying the day-of rate, which is often very high. The old policy has not been updated on the airline’s website. The Daily Beast has reached out to Southwest Airlines for comment.
Scooter Braun says he still doesn’t understand how he became one of Taylor Swift’s biggest villains. The former music manager revisited the controversy surrounding Swift’s masters in a rare interview, insisting the pair barely knew each other before his acquisition of Big Machine Label Group sparked years of backlash. “I don’t know Taylor Swift,” Braun said on the Second Thought podcast. “I think I’ve met her in my life three times. I have never had a substantial conversation with her in my life.” Braun became a target for Swift fans in 2019 when he acquired the label that owned the master recordings of her first six albums. Swift later embarked on her hugely successful project to re-make the records. But Braun said he remains baffled by the fallout. “You don’t spend $300 million buying a label that she’s on unless you’re excited at the opportunity to work with her,” he said. “I will never truly understand that situation.” Braun said the pair had only one meaningful interaction before the deal, recalling that Swift once invited him to a private party. “To this day, I wish her nothing but the best,” he said.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Eight students were stranded for hours on Thursday atop Pleasure Pier’s Iron Shark roller coaster in Galveston, Texas—a ride towering 100 feet above the pier. Fire crews were called to the scene at around 5:37 p.m., and the amusement park was closed during the rescue operation. The students, who were on a school field trip, became trapped after the ride suddenly malfunctioned and came to a stop, according to ABC 7. The final rider was rescued after 8 p.m., roughly three hours after the malfunction occurred. Firefighters used a ladder truck to reach the riders, who were left suspended at a near-90-degree angle several stories above the ground. Rescue crews removed each rider individually, securing them before lowering them into a basket attached to the top of the ladder. Student Cayce Escobar, who spoke with ABC 7 and was next in line for the ride, said the roller coaster made “a big bang” noise before suddenly stopping. Escobar said the ride operator then tried pressing several buttons before telling everyone waiting in line to leave the area. “We are grateful that all students, staff, and chaperones are safe,” the Houston Independent School District said in a statement.
Rescue crews in Alaska raced Thursday to reach four climbers who fell while climbing Mount McKinley, North America’s tallest mountain, in an overnight incident. The National Park Service said park rangers received a report around midnight that four members of a seven-person climbing team had fallen near Denali Pass, a section of the mountain at approximately 18,200 feet. The condition of the climbers remained unknown as of Thursday, the agency said in a press release. After attending to their fallen teammates, the three other members of the climbing team returned to High Camp at 17,000 feet, according to the National Park Service. A rescue operation remained underway Thursday, with officials saying improving weather conditions would allow helicopter operations. “The National Park Service is actively responding to the incident,” the agency said in a news release, adding that its focus remained on rescue efforts and notifying family members. “Additional details will be released when they are confirmed and appropriate to share.” The National Weather Service reported isolated snow showers on Mount McKinley on Wednesday, and said strong winds at higher elevations could reduce visibility and create additional challenges for climbers. The weather was forecast to ease through the weekend.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, 54, is now a grandfather of two. Duffy’s eldest daughter of his nine children with wife, FOX & Friends Weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy, Evita Duffy-Alfonso, 26, announced that she had given birth to a baby girl. “Obsessed,” she wrote on X, attaching pictures of herself and her child. Duffy-Alfonso’s youngest sister, Valentina Stella Maris Duffy, seven, is now an aunt to two nieces. Duffy’s eldest son, Xavier Jack Duffy, 24, and his wife, Kaylinn, welcomed their child, Lourdes, in 2024. During Duffy-Alfonso’s pregnancy, she went viral for her TSA-related meltdown after refusing to go through a metal detector at an airport, claiming that the radiation would impact the fetus, prompting her to call TSA an “unconstitutional” agency after receiving the pat-down she requested. Her husband, Michael Alfonso, 26, is running for Congress as a Trump-endorsed Republican in the Wisconsin House seat her father once held.
Brad Pitt’s skincare brand is facing a lawsuit from a California penis cream company that says the actor’s business copied its name. Malibu-based Beau D., which launched in 2020 selling luxury men’s grooming products, including a lip balm and a $56 “D. Cream,” has sued Pitt’s skincare line, Beau Domaine, according to AirMail. The company argues the names are confusingly similar and claims Pitt’s team only adopted the Beau Domaine branding last year after previously operating under the name Le Domaine. According to the lawsuit, Beau D. — founded by a former Men’s Vogue and Teen Vogue staffer — attempted to settle the dispute privately on three separate occasions before filing suit in California. The complaint accuses Pitt’s company of false designation of origin and unfair competition under state business law. Beau D., whose website features a sperm-shaped cursor, is seeking more than $75,000 in damages and wants Pitt’s company barred from using the Beau Domaine name. The Daily Beast has contacted Beau Domaine for comment.
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As someone who is physically addicted to lip balm but also staunchly opposed to sticky lip gloss, it’s safe to say that I’m a tough critic when it comes to lip formulas. Despite my dependency on an emotional support lineup of lip balms, oils, and treatments, I’m surprisingly discerning—especially during the summertime, when thick, tacky glosses somehow manage to attract every strand of hair within a five-mile radius.
Like many of us, I’m also constantly trying to create the illusion of a fuller pout, but I don’t always have the time, patience, or upper-body strength to execute a full overlined lip routine complete with matte liner, strategic shading, and a lacquered gloss topper.
Fortunately, Mutha’s new peptide-powered lip gloss streamlines the multi-step process, delivering skincare-level plumping ingredients, a sheer wash of color, and a non-sticky high-shine finish in a single swipe.
Known for its cult-favorite body butters and anti-aging body care, this new launch marks Mutha’s first foray into color cosmetics. The new Pucker Up Lip Plump Gloss is infused with Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, a collagen-supporting peptide known for its smoothing and plumping benefits, along with hydrating hyaluronic acid to help keep lips soft, moisturized, and juicy for hours.
The formula has a lightweight, cushiony texture that leaves lips looking visibly fuller and healthier while still feeling nourishing and comfortable to wear throughout the day. Unlike conventional plumping glosses that rely on circulation-boosting irritants like peppermint oil or chili pepper-derived capsicum to temporarily swell the lips, Mutha’s plumping gloss is completely sting-free.
The new gloss is available in three sheer, wearable shades: Almond Mom, a warm nude; Not So Vanilla, a flushed pink; and Talk Cherry To Me, a juicy sheer red that delivers the perfect bitten-lip effect. If you’re looking for a fuss-free lip plumper that also doubles as a hydration-boosting balm, consider your search over.
New York Knicks legend Bill Bradley has offered a word of caution to President Donald Trump about his planned attendance at the upcoming NBA finals. “It’s a free country… but to me, he’s not going to be the center of attention. The center of attention will be the Knicks,” Bradley, 82, who served as a Democratic New Jersey senator from 1979 to 1997, said in an interview with TMZ Sports. The 6-foot-5 Hall of Famer was a star forward for the Knicks during their 1970 and 1973 NBA title seasons, the only two championships in franchise history. The team is heading back to the finals on June 3 for the first time since the 1998-99 season, and Trump said at a Cabinet meeting Wednesday that he is planning to attend a game. “Quite frankly… I don’t give a s--t what he does,” Bradley said of Trump. “What I care about is what the team does.”
Iconic NHL champion Claude Lemieux has died at age 60. The NHL Alumni Association announced Lemieux’s death on Thursday but did not share any details about how he died. However, TMZ reported that he died via suicide. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told The Athletic that deputies were called to respond to a suicide attempt at a furniture showroom owned by Lemieux and his wife. However, they refused to say whether this involved Lemieux. Those who knew him celebrated his legacy on the ice. “A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous, and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honors,” Geoff Molson, owner and CEO of Groupe CH, said in a statement. The legendary player had a long NHL career, winning four Stanley Cups: two with the New Jersey Devils, one with the Colorado Avalanche, and another with the Montreal Canadiens. He also won the 1995 Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded each year to the MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Lemieux set many records during his 21-year career and 1,215 regular-season games, including 80 playoff goals, which place him in the top 10 in NHL history. His rough play also helped him set records; his 529 penalty minutes rank third all-time in the NHL. Lemieux remained involved in the NHL world after retiring as a competitor in 2009, becoming a player agent. He was last seen on Monday at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, when he carried the torch at the start of the game. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, and four children.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.