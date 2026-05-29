Sydney Sweeney’s Boyfriend Dishes on Feud With Taylor Swift
Scooter Braun says he still doesn’t understand how he became one of Taylor Swift’s biggest villains. The former music manager revisited the controversy surrounding Swift’s masters in a rare interview, insisting the pair barely knew each other before his acquisition of Big Machine Label Group sparked years of backlash. “I don’t know Taylor Swift,” Braun said on the Second Thought podcast. “I think I’ve met her in my life three times. I have never had a substantial conversation with her in my life.” Braun became a target for Swift fans in 2019 when he acquired the label that owned the master recordings of her first six albums. Swift later embarked on her hugely successful project to re-make the records. But Braun said he remains baffled by the fallout. “You don’t spend $300 million buying a label that she’s on unless you’re excited at the opportunity to work with her,” he said. “I will never truly understand that situation.” Braun said the pair had only one meaningful interaction before the deal, recalling that Swift once invited him to a private party. “To this day, I wish her nothing but the best,” he said.