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Top 10 Right Now
1

Sydney Sweeney’s Boyfriend Dishes on Feud With Taylor Swift

BAD BLOOD
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 05.29.26 3:33AM EDT 
Scooter Braun appears to have extended an olive branch to Taylor Swift—or just really wanted to ding Donald Trump.
Scooter Braun appears to have extended an olive branch to Taylor Swift—or just really wanted to ding Donald Trump. Michael Tran/Getty

Scooter Braun says he still doesn’t understand how he became one of Taylor Swift’s biggest villains. The former music manager revisited the controversy surrounding Swift’s masters in a rare interview, insisting the pair barely knew each other before his acquisition of Big Machine Label Group sparked years of backlash. “I don’t know Taylor Swift,” Braun said on the Second Thought podcast. “I think I’ve met her in my life three times. I have never had a substantial conversation with her in my life.” Braun became a target for Swift fans in 2019 when he acquired the label that owned the master recordings of her first six albums. Swift later embarked on her hugely successful project to re-make the records. But Braun said he remains baffled by the fallout. “You don’t spend $300 million buying a label that she’s on unless you’re excited at the opportunity to work with her,” he said. “I will never truly understand that situation.” Braun said the pair had only one meaningful interaction before the deal, recalling that Swift once invited him to a private party. “To this day, I wish her nothing but the best,” he said.

Read it at Second Thought

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2
Trump Goon’s Nepo Baby Announces Birth of Daughter
IT’S A GIRL
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Updated 05.29.26 2:19AM EDT 
Published 05.28.26 5:45PM EDT 
Baby
REUTERS/Evita Alfonso-Duffy

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, 54, is now a grandfather of two. Duffy’s eldest daughter of his nine children with wife, FOX & Friends Weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy, Evita Duffy-Alfonso, 26, announced that she had given birth to a baby girl. “Obsessed,” she wrote on X, attaching pictures of herself and her child. Duffy-Alfonso’s youngest sister, Valentina Stella Maris Duffy, seven, is now an aunt to two nieces. Duffy’s eldest son, Xavier Jack Duffy, 24, and his wife, Kaylinn, welcomed their child, Lourdes, in 2024. During Duffy-Alfonso’s pregnancy, she went viral for her TSA-related meltdown after refusing to go through a metal detector at an airport, claiming that the radiation would impact the fetus, prompting her to call TSA an “unconstitutional” agency after receiving the pat-down she requested. Her husband, Michael Alfonso, 26, is running for Congress as a Trump-endorsed Republican in the Wisconsin House seat her father once held.

Baby
Evita Duffy-Alfonso announced the birth of her daughter in an X post on Thursday. Evita Alfonso-Duffy/X

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New to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners
A FRESH TAKE
Scouted Staff
Published 04.15.26 5:08PM EDT 
A person sliding a Batch Micro Mints tin into the front pocket of their jeans, showing the compact, pocket-sized design of the packaging.
BATCH

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.

Micro Mints
30 mints per tin
Shop At BATCH

Each mint delivers just 1mg of THC and 1mg of full-spectrum CBD. For comparison, Batch’s least potent blend of gummies (Uplift) contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. The low dose of these mints makes it easy to start slow and stack your dose one mint at a time. After taking one mint, you’ll notice a subtle mood lift that kicks in as fast as 15 minutes, versus 45 minutes for gummies. On top of being peppermint flavored, the mints are sugar-free and contain no seed oils, gluten, dairy, or soy. They even come packaged in a sleek (and discreet) tin that slips into a pocket, purse, or gym bag. You can pick one tin up for $35 or subscribe and save up to 42 percent and get free shipping.

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3
Brad Pitt Sued by Penis Cream Company
HARD FEELINGS
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 05.28.26 4:33PM EDT 
Brad Pitt
Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Brad Pitt’s skincare brand is facing a lawsuit from a California penis cream company that says the actor’s business copied its name. Malibu-based Beau D., which launched in 2020 selling luxury men’s grooming products, including a lip balm and a $56 “D. Cream,” has sued Pitt’s skincare line, Beau Domaine, according to AirMail. The company argues the names are confusingly similar and claims Pitt’s team only adopted the Beau Domaine branding last year after previously operating under the name Le Domaine. According to the lawsuit, Beau D. — founded by a former Men’s Vogue and Teen Vogue staffer — attempted to settle the dispute privately on three separate occasions before filing suit in California. The complaint accuses Pitt’s company of false designation of origin and unfair competition under state business law. Beau D., whose website features a sperm-shaped cursor, is seeking more than $75,000 in damages and wants Pitt’s company barred from using the Beau Domaine name. The Daily Beast has contacted Beau Domaine for comment.

Read it at Page Six

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4
New York Knicks Legend Issues Blunt Warning to Trump Ahead of NBA Finals
SHOTS FIRED
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.28.26 2:08PM EDT 
Bill Bradley, former New York Knicks player in uniform
(Original Caption) This is a close up of Bill Bradley of the New York Knicks. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

New York Knicks legend Bill Bradley has offered a word of caution to President Donald Trump about his planned attendance at the upcoming NBA finals. “It’s a free country… but to me, he’s not going to be the center of attention. The center of attention will be the Knicks,” Bradley, 82, who served as a Democratic New Jersey senator from 1979 to 1997, said in an interview with TMZ Sports. The 6-foot-5 Hall of Famer was a star forward for the Knicks during their 1970 and 1973 NBA title seasons, the only two championships in franchise history. The team is heading back to the finals on June 3 for the first time since the 1998-99 season, and Trump said at a Cabinet meeting Wednesday that he is planning to attend a game. “Quite frankly… I don’t give a s--t what he does,” Bradley said of Trump. “What I care about is what the team does.”

Read it at TMZ

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Take Notes Like Never Before With a Tablet That Feels Like Writing on Paper
NEW LAUNCH
Scouted Staff
Published 05.06.26 8:22PM EDT 
The new reMarkable Paper Pure E-Tablet against a blue sky with clouds. There are notes on the tablet and notes above the tablet in the sky.
reMarkable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.

The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.

Remarkable Paper Pure Paper Tablet
Buy At Remarkable

The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.

Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.

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5
Four-Time Stanley Cup Champ Dies Suddenly at 60
SHOCK LOSS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.28.26 3:07PM EDT 
Claude Lemieux #32 of the Montreal Canadiens poses for a photo Circa 1980 at the Montreal Forum in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
MONTREAL, CANADA- CIRCA 1980: Claude Lemieux #32 of the Montreal Canadiens poses for a photo Circa 1980 at the Montreal Forum in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images) Denis Brodeur/Getty Images

Iconic NHL champion Claude Lemieux has died at age 60. The NHL Alumni Association announced Lemieux’s death on Thursday but did not share any details about how he died. However, TMZ reported that he died via suicide. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told The Athletic that deputies were called to respond to a suicide attempt at a furniture showroom owned by Lemieux and his wife. However, they refused to say whether this involved Lemieux. Those who knew him celebrated his legacy on the ice. “A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous, and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honors,” Geoff Molson, owner and CEO of Groupe CH, said in a statement. The legendary player had a long NHL career, winning four Stanley Cups: two with the New Jersey Devils, one with the Colorado Avalanche, and another with the Montreal Canadiens. He also won the 1995 Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded each year to the MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Lemieux set many records during his 21-year career and 1,215 regular-season games, including 80 playoff goals, which place him in the top 10 in NHL history. His rough play also helped him set records; his 529 penalty minutes rank third all-time in the NHL. Lemieux remained involved in the NHL world after retiring as a competitor in 2009, becoming a player agent. He was last seen on Monday at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, when he carried the torch at the start of the game. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, and four children.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at The Athletic

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6
Legendary Singer’s Life Set to Be Turned Into TV Series
MY STORY WILL GO ON
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.28.26 1:43PM EDT 
Céline Dion attends the "I Am: Celine Dion" New York special screening at Alice Tully Hall on June 17, 2024, in New York City.
Céline Dion attends the "I Am: Celine Dion" New York special screening at Alice Tully Hall on June 17, 2024, in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Céline Dion’s childhood is getting the TV treatment. LA’s Diamant Rouge Entertainment is developing a series titled Growing Up Dion based on the iconic singer’s formative years in Quebec as she rose to fame. The show, produced by Céline’s brother Jacques Dion with Zoë Green as showrunner, will focus especially on Céline’s relationships with her mother, Thérése Dion, and her 13 siblings. The series is based on a book about the “My Heart Will Go On” singer, written by Céline’s nephew and Jacques’ son, Jimmy Dion, called Dion, A Family Saga. “This series represents something deeply meaningful for our family, as it captures the spirit, struggles, and love that defined our upbringing,” Jacques told Deadline on Thursday. “We are proud to finally share this story with the world in a way that feels true to who we are.” The “Queen of Power Ballads” has faced a tough few years prior to the announcement, having to cancel her 2022 world tour after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. She’s been making a comeback this year, having announced her return to performing with fall tour dates.

Read it at E! News

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7
U.S. Tourist Arrested for Giving Diet Coke to Tribe Breaks Silence
ISLE BE DAMNED
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 05.28.26 12:03PM EDT 
Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov
YouTube

An American vlogger arrested after leaving a can of Diet Coke for an isolated tribe has broken his silence. Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, 25, was arrested in March last year after entering the prohibited territory of North Sentinel Island, where access is banned within three miles. The island, part of India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is home to a tribe that has been isolated for thousands of years. Indian police said he spent about an hour on the island as part of a YouTube stunt, using a whistle to attract attention from members of the Sentinelese tribe, but received no response. He later left a can of Diet Coke and a coconut as offerings. Polyakov posted previously unseen footage of the trip on Friday. He said he wanted to “say hello” and give them Coke to “transport them thousands of years into the future” and “give them a gift that is representative of our civilization.” He was accused of endangering the tribe through disease exposure. He later told Dutch media that he did not intend to make direct contact. “You can’t catch diseases simply by looking at each other,” he said.

Read it at The Sun

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8
Nicolas Cage Reveals He Has Changed His Name
NAME/OFF
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 05.28.26 9:16AM EDT 
Nicolas Cage attends Prime Video’s “Spider-Noir” world premiere in 2026.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Nicolas Cage has changed his name. The National Treasure actor revealed to Variety that he officially took his stage name—Nicolas Cage—last year, abandoning his birth name Nicolas Kim Coppola. The 62-year-old Oscar winner revealed the alteration on Wednesday, saying, “I am Nick Cage. I changed my name legally last year. I’m Nick Cage in life, and I’m Nick Cage on camera. ‘Tis better to be the patriarch of my own little family than the clown cousin on the margins of someone else’s, so I decided I’m going to bring it on and be ‘Cage.’” As for Nicolas or Nick? “I’m both! I think people know me as both.” “I thought, well, I’ll keep the name ‘Nicolas’ because my father named me Nicolas—with French spelling, which has always frustrated me, because everyone adds an ‘h,’” The Face/Off star said of his father, August Coppola. “I don’t know why he gave me the French spelling! But he did.” He is the nephew of legendary Apocalypse Now filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, and said people would approach him and say, “‘I love the smell of Nicolas in the morning.’” “I decided, I don’t need this, and I changed it to Cage,” he previously told Wired.

Read it at Variety

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This Peptide-Infused Lip Gloss Delivers a Plump Pout Without the Sting
PLUMP IT UP
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 05.27.26 4:26PM EDT 
Mutha Pucker Up Lip Plump
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Mutha.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

As someone who is physically addicted to lip balm but also staunchly opposed to sticky lip gloss, it’s safe to say that I’m a tough critic when it comes to lip formulas. Despite my dependency on an emotional support lineup of lip balms, oils, and treatments, I’m surprisingly discerning—especially during the summertime, when thick, tacky glosses somehow manage to attract every strand of hair within a five-mile radius.

Like many of us, I’m also constantly trying to create the illusion of a fuller pout, but I don’t always have the time, patience, or upper-body strength to execute a full overlined lip routine complete with matte liner, strategic shading, and a lacquered gloss topper.

Fortunately, Mutha’s new peptide-powered lip gloss streamlines the multi-step process, delivering skincare-level plumping ingredients, a sheer wash of color, and a non-sticky high-shine finish in a single swipe.

Mutha Pucker Up Lip Plumping Gloss
Shop At Mutha$35

Known for its cult-favorite body butters and anti-aging body care, this new launch marks Mutha’s first foray into color cosmetics. The new Pucker Up Lip Plump Gloss is infused with Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, a collagen-supporting peptide known for its smoothing and plumping benefits, along with hydrating hyaluronic acid to help keep lips soft, moisturized, and juicy for hours.

The formula has a lightweight, cushiony texture that leaves lips looking visibly fuller and healthier while still feeling nourishing and comfortable to wear throughout the day. Unlike conventional plumping glosses that rely on circulation-boosting irritants like peppermint oil or chili pepper-derived capsicum to temporarily swell the lips, Mutha’s plumping gloss is completely sting-free.

The new gloss is available in three sheer, wearable shades: Almond Mom, a warm nude; Not So Vanilla, a flushed pink; and Talk Cherry To Me, a juicy sheer red that delivers the perfect bitten-lip effect. If you’re looking for a fuss-free lip plumper that also doubles as a hydration-boosting balm, consider your search over.

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9
Boxing Legend Makes Shocking Allegations Against His Own Son
‘EXTREMELY AFRAID’
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.28.26 11:26AM EDT 
Sugar Ray Leonard and Daniel Leonard attend the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: (L-R) Sugar Ray Leonard and Daniel Leonard attend the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Hosp

Sugar Ray Leonard accused his son, Daniel Leonard, of being a danger to their family in a shocking request for a restraining order following the 25-year-old’s arrest last week. In the handwritten request, Leonard alleges that Daniel has been a drug addict for nearly a decade. He claims that his wife, Bernadette, and his daughter, Camile, are “extremely afraid” due to Daniel’s “cold” behavior. “I love my son but he has become a danger not only himself but to his family!” Leonard, 70, writes emphatically in the request. “He has overdosed 4 times. They had to bring him back to life 2 times at the hospital! He has stolen extreme amounts of money valuable items! He [illegible] steals every day for years!” According to the request, Daniel had a physical altercation with his father that got “ugly” on May 19 at their Pacific Palisades residence. Daniel was removed from the home by police and issued a temporary restraining order. Leonard’s youngest son returned on May 20 and was arrested early that morning for allegedly violating the order. The current request for a more permanent restraining order asks a judge to order Daniel to stay at least 100 yards away from Leonard, his home, his job, his vehicle, and his wife and daughter. A judge granted most of Leonard’s request, but has asked for more information to add his daughter as a protected party. Daniel was released from jail on May 22 and is set to attend a hearing on June 25 regarding his alleged violation of a restraining order.

Read it at New York Post

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10
Bruce Willis’ Daughter Accuses Ex of ‘Incessant’ Abuse
RUMER HAS IT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 05.28.26 10:57AM EDT 
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 28: Actors Bruce Willis and Rumer Willis attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 28, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter has accused her ex-fiancé of “incessant domestic violence” and hours-long “emotional abuse” in a bitter court fight over custody of their 3-year-old daughter. Rumer Willis filed bombshell court documents accusing musician Derek Richard Thomas of a “persistent pattern” of “insane emotional abuse” before their 2024 split, according to Us Weekly. The filings emerged as the former couple battle over custody and visitation rights for their daughter, Louetta. Willis alleged Thomas’ behavior became increasingly “erratic and bizarre” after Louetta’s birth in April 2023. “I was constantly trying to keep the peace and walk on eggshells,” she claimed, adding that Thomas would launch into “prolonged circular verbal attacks” lasting “over six hours at a time on what became a daily basis.” She also alleged he became paranoid that she and her mother were “plotting to take Louetta away from him.” Willis said the environment left Louetta “traumatized” and “crying a lot,” and asked the court to deny Thomas overnight visits without further evaluation. Thomas denied the allegations, saying, “I have committed no acts of domestic violence in any form.” His lawyer has been contacted for additional comment.

Read it at US Weekly

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