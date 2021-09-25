Sovereign Citizen’s New Capitol Riot Defense: ‘I’m Not a Person’
SOUNDS LEGIT
Pauline Bauer, a Pennsylvania pizzeria owner who claims to be a sovereign citizen, has used a bizarre argument while asking to be released from jail pending a trial for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. Recently, a judge reluctantly locked Bauer up for flouting her conditions of release. “You’re a small business owner. I don’t want to lock you up.... But you have made it clear that you feel you are above the law,” the judge said. On Friday, as she asked to be released once again, Bauer got into a Bible-quoting spat with the judge. He quoted Romans 13, “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities,” to which Bauer replied, “I am not a person” while claiming she has diplomatic immunity as a “friend of the court.”
The judge finally said, “Last chance: are you going to follow my orders?” to which Bauer responded, “Judgment Day is going to come for all of you who are making money of [sic] mankind.” The judge said “I’ll take that as a no,” and rejected her request for pre-trial release.