CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Spain’s Teen Princess Leonor Is Being Sent to Military Training

    HEIR FORCE

    Princess Leonor of Spain

    Vincent West/Reuters

    Spain’s teenage Princess Leonor is being packed off to military training for three years. Fresh off high school graduation, the 17-year-old heir to the throne will spend a year at the Army Military Academy in Zaragoza before attending naval school and then the General Air Academy. “As in all parliamentary monarchies [the heir] has to have a military background and a military career,” Defense Minister Margarita Lopez said. “In due course, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces will be a woman, and in recent years we have been making a very important effort to incorporate women into the armed forces.” Leonor will not attend university until her military stint is over.

    Read it at Reuters