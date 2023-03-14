Spain’s Teen Princess Leonor Is Being Sent to Military Training

CHEAT SHEET
Spain’s teenage Princess Leonor is being packed off to military training for three years. Fresh off high school graduation, the 17-year-old heir to the throne will spend a year at the Army Military Academy in Zaragoza before attending naval school and then the General Air Academy. “As in all parliamentary monarchies [the heir] has to have a military background and a military career,” Defense Minister Margarita Lopez said. “In due course, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces will be a woman, and in recent years we have been making a very important effort to incorporate women into the armed forces.” Leonor will not attend university until her military stint is over.