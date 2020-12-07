Spokane Health Advisers Quit to Protest Doctor’s Firing
HE GOES, WE GO
The fallout from the firing of the man dubbed Spokane’s Dr. Fauci continues to mount. This week, seven members of a health advisory panel quit in protest of the ouster of Dr. Bob Lutz, the former regional health officer. According to The Spokesman-Review, the departing members issued a memo that read: “We will not be complicit in supporting administrators who have worked to subvert the public’s health.” Lutz—a supporter of anti-pandemic restrictions and health equity—was canned last month after clashing with the health district administrator Amelia Clark. One of the advisory panel members who is resigning, schools superintendent Michael Dunn, says Clark mischaracterized his comments about Lutz when making her case for firing the doctor.