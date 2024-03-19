‘Star Wars’ Creator George Lucas Picks Side in Disney Fight

George Lucas knows a thing or two about battles and in the one between Disney CEO Bob Iger and activist investor Nelson Peltz, he’s chosen sides. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Star Wars creator—whose company was bought by Disney for billions and who is one of the Mouse House’s biggest shareholders—is backing Iger. “Creating magic is not for amateurs,” Lucas said. “I remain a significant shareholder because I have full faith and confidence in the power of Disney and Bob’s track record of driving long-term value. I have voted all of my shares for Disney’s 12 directors and urge other shareholders to do the same.” Peltz’s hedge fund is hoping to get enough votes to grab two board seats—and ultimately oust Iger. Lucas’ support for Iger, coming after a similar move by the descendents of Walt Disney, could be a turning point in the very expensive proxy battle.
