Stella Stevens, ‘Nutty Professor’ Star and ’60s Hollywood Bombshell, Dies at 84
SCREEN SIREN
Stella Stevens, known for her starring roles in The Nutty Professor and The Poseidon Adventure, has died at 84. Born Estelle Eggleton in Mississippi in 1938, she starred in her first film in 1959, before going on to appear next to some of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, including Elvis Presley and Dean Martin. She managed to carve out an impressive critical reputation for herself as well. Variety applauded her “sizzling comedy performance” in the 1963 film The Courtship of Eddie’s Father, and Roger Ebert gave her high marks for her portrayal of Hildy in the 1970 Western The Ballad of Cable Hogue, directed by Sam Peckinpah. Stevens was a Playboy “Playmate of the Month” in January 1960 and had an ongoing relationship with the magazine, though she later spoke out about its attempts to shortchange her. Later in her career, she starred in numerous films, guested in TV shows including Newhart and Magnum, P.I., and was a dedicated advocate for animal rights. She died in Los Angeles after suffering from Alzheimers.