Steubenville Boys Found Guilty

CHEAT SHEET
Two football players in Steubenville, Ohio, were found guilty on Sunday of raping a female classmate at a party in August. The girl testified Saturday that she had no recollection of the alleged crime, and that she was drinking frozen slushies and vodka at the party, and she remembers sitting on the curb the morning after the rape, with her hands between her legs and vomiting in the street. She said she only later learned about the incident after photos and video of the alleged assault were posted online. The boys, 17-year-old Trent Mays and 16-year-old Ma’lik Richmond, could be in prison until they are 21. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine also said he planned to convene a grand jury next month to investigate whether anyone else should be charged with possible crimes, including failure to report a felony and failure to report child abuse.