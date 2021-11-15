Bannon Surrenders to Feds After Being Indicted for Contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon, the notorious former chief strategist to President Donald Trump, gave himself over to federal authorities on Monday. The surrender came days after a federal grand jury indicted him for ignoring a subpoena from the House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to the Department of Justice, the former White House advisor will make his first appearance before a federal judge on charges of contempt of Congress later Monday. The court proceeding comes after weeks of Bannon refusing to either give testimony or supply demanded documents. Representatives for Bannon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Like other Trump aides who have flouted the House committee’s subpoenas, Bannon and his legal team have maintained his communications with the ex-president enjoy executive privilege—despite Trump no longer holding the presidency and Bannon having not served in the executive branch since 2017.

The indictment on Friday noted that Bannon told Congress in response to the subpoena that the direction to disregard came from the former commander-in-chief.

Addressing his own “War Room” podcast crew as he approached the Federal Bureau of Investigation Field Office in Washington, D.C., Bannon framed his federal charges as little more than a distraction from what he claimed was a growing multiracial coalition against the Democrats in power.

“I don’t want anybody take their eye off the ball of what we do every day. We got Hispanics coming on our side, African Americans coming on our side, we’re taking down the Biden regime,” he asserted, teasing the episode of his show that he vowed would air later in the day. “I want you guys to stay focused, stay on message. Remember, signal, not noise. This is all noise, that’s signal.”

Bannon is just the most prominent of a handful of erstwhile Trump aides who have resisted subpoenas from the committee. Ex-White House chief-of-staff Mark Meadows was AWOL from a hearing last week, while one-time Defense Department staffer Kash Patel failed to appear for testimony in October. Trump’s old deputy chief-of-staff Dan Scavino has also indicated he will refuse to comply with orders to testify to the committee.

At issue is the Trump team’s involvement in planning the D.C. rallies that precipitated the deadly MAGA attack on the Capitol earlier this year. Bannon aggressively hyped the upcoming events on his podcast in the days before pro-Trump activists converged on the nation’s capital, and reportedly met with a few of the then-president’s legal advisors. The Daily Beast also uncovered evidence linking Bannon associates to a wave of text messages promoting the “Stop the Steal” gatherings.

The vanquished former president took a melodramatic view of the action against Bannon on Friday.

“This Country has perhaps never done to anyone what they have done to Steve Bannon and they are looking to do it to others, also,” he wrote in a statement. “If they would be so tough with China, Russia, and the world, who no longer respects us, maybe our Country would not be failing at a level at which we have never seen before.”

Trump already pardoned Bannon once, as he exited office, shielding his on-and-off strategist from charges that he embezzled funds from a nonprofit dedicated to financing a wall on the country’s southern border.