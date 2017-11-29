Steve Bannon to Campaign With Roy Moore Ahead of Senate Election

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is set to campaign alongside Roy Moore next week ahead of Alabama’s special U.S. Senate election, CNN reports. Bannon seemed unfazed about the mounting sexual misconduct allegations against Moore in comments made to CNN on Tuesday night. “I look forward to standing with Judge Moore and all of the Alabama deplorables in the fight to elect him to the United States Senate and send shockwaves to the political and media elites,” Bannon was quoted as saying. The Breitbart executive is due to join Moore at a Dec. 5 rally in Fairhope, Alabama. Hannah Ford, Moore’s deputy campaign manager, said Moore’s team was “incredibly grateful for Bannon’s support.” The rally comes a week ahead of the special election for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former Senate seat. The White House on Monday said President Trump will not campaign for Moore ahead of the vote, despite having said earlier he’d “campaign like hell” for him if he won the GOP nomination.