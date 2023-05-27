Stop Leaking Memos, Says Leaked Memo From Education Officials
The Oklahoma State Department of Education tried to crack down on employees leaking internal memos to the press—with a memo that itself was leaked. The email, signed by a Department of Education spokesperson, declared that it marked a “final warning” to any employees who disagreed with Superintendent Ryan Walters' efforts to “fight the liberal woke culture seeping into our schools, liberal indoctrination in the classrooms, and pushing pornography in schools.” “We are ending the staff leaking internal documents to unauthorized parties,” read the memo, which threatened to fire any employees caught leaking internal correspondence. The department spokesperson suggested on Twitter that the emails were secretly encoded to reveal the identity of the leaker, drawing inspiration from a similar move by Elon Musk.