Women’s Only Wellesley College Votes to Allow Trans, Nonbinary Men
WELLESLEY WELCOME
Students at all-women’s Wellesley College voted in a referendum Tuesday to allow anyone that identifies as nonbinary or transgender to apply and enroll—a result that critics said would effectively make the school coed. The outcome, which is non-binding, means that trans men and nonbinary people who were assigned male at birth will now be accepted—as well as another measure which would scrap use of the word “women” in official communications, in favor of alternatives like “students” or “alumni.” The storied college boasts a powerful contingent of past alumni, including Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright and Nora Ephron. “From my experience, there is a disconnect between the student body and the administration over what students want, particularly the board, because a lot of them are older and it’s not a very diverse board,” College Government President Alexandra Brooks said on March 8. “[The Board of Trustees] represents a Wellesley from 50 years ago, which is very much not the Wellesley of today.” A spokesperson for Wellesley’s president, Paula Johnson, told the Times that the decision was set in stone. “The college will continue to engage all students, including transgender male and nonbinary students, in the important work of building an inclusive academic community where everyone feels they belong.”