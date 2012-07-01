Sudan Sees New ‘Lost Boys’

CHEAT SHEET
They have nowhere else to go. A trickle of ragged children fleeing violence in a stricken region of Sudan is growing as the young flee a country torn apart by violence. Some are calling it a frightening return to the “Lost Boys” period of the 1990s, when other children staggered singly or in groups from bloodshed that has never truly stopped. A United Nations refugee camp near the border of South Sudan and Sudan is growing at a rate of 1,000 people a day, filled with young refugees like 14-year-old Haidar Musa. “We don’t talk about our parents anymore,” Haidar said. “Even if we go back, we won’t find anybody.”