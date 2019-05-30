Major Sponsor Drops Baseball Team That Featured Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in ‘Enemies of Freedom’ Video

Raisin company Sun-Maid has dropped the Fresno Grizzlies as a sponsor after the team featured Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in an “enemies of freedom” video on Memorial Day. Sun-Maid, which was founded in Fresno, has deep local roots in California’s Central Valley, and is a major sponsor for the AAA team. The team featured Ocasio-Cortez in a video alongside dictators Kim Jong Un and Fidel Castro. “This decision is not meant to provide any political perspective whatsoever,” Sun-Maid said in a statement. “It doesn’t matter which end of the political spectrum you’re on; we have taken this action as we simply believe this is the right thing to do,” adding, “we have discussed our position with Grizzlies management and wish them well as they manage through this matter.” The Sacramento Bee reported Wednesday that Sun-Maid said in a separate statement that it was “deeply disappointed” by the incident.