Supergoops’ Vitamin C + SPF Serum Has Changed my Skin for Good, Making it Brighter and More Hydrated

These days, I don’t have the energy to think about a complicated daytime skincare routine. My early morning hours are about efficiency — showering, making coffee, and reading for 30 minutes before jumping into Zoom meetings. Implementing multiple steps to take care of my skin every single day is exhausting just thinking about it, and I think that’s where the idea for Supergoop’s Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Sunscreen Serum came from.

As someone that *gasp* barely ever wore sunscreen unless at the beach, now that I’m in my 30’s, it’s about time I actually started to listen to the people screaming “WEAR SPF!” into the ether. It’s been shown that wearing SPF, even if you’re indoors but especially if you are outside a lot during the day, can help prevent premature aging. And now that I’m inside basically all the time, I thought it best to start getting into that habit now, so that it becomes ingrained into my muscle memory before we’re allowed back outside.

It’s not quite a serum, but not really a gel either. It leaves a nice, dewy look to the skin that doesn’t look oily (even on my combination skin). There’s no fragrance, though there is a bit of a scent — it almost smells like the inside of the bottle itself, slightly plastic-y. It absorbs super quickly and doesn’t pill under anything I layer it with. After using it for a couple weeks now, I already notice some of my post-acne marks starting to fade and my skin feels even and toned. My only qualm is the size: I wish you got a bit more in the bottle since it’s supposed to be an everyday product.

Vitamin C is used to help even out skin tone, lighten dark marks, and increase cell turnover for healthier-looking skin. Before Daily Dose, there were no SPF products (to my knowledge) with vitamin C as an active ingredient — normally, getting vitamin C into your routine means adding an additional step. This 2-for-1 packs a vitamin C shot with an SPF 40 chaser.

Supergoop Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Sunscreen Serum Buy at Nordstrom $ 46

